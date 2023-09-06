St. Paul City Council to decide whether to ban smoking weed in public places

St. Paul may ban smoking weed in public places

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Smoking weed on public grounds could be banned in St. Paul. Wednesday afternoon, the capital city's council is meeting to discuss banning smoking cannabis in city-owned public places.

The new rule would amend a potential tobacco ban in those same places.

They're letting the public speak at the meeting, which starts at 3:30 p.m.

St. Paul wouldn't be the only city putting restrictions on weed use. Some cities have banned the sale of cannabis until January 2025, Including West St. Paul and Brooklyn Center.

As of right now, 80 cities have some restrictions.