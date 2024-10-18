Watch CBS News
Missing 19-year-old boy in St. Paul found safe

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 19-year-old boy, who has been missing since Tuesday in St. Paul, has been found safe, authorities say.

According the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Jae'Shaun Murray was last seen leaving school at 3:30 p.m. near Jefferson Avenue and West Seventh Street in St Paul.

The BCA said the St. Paul Police Department canceled the alert Friday, saying Murray was found safe. 

"Thank you to all who assisted with the search or shared information," the BCA said in a post on X. 

Mackenzie Lofgren

