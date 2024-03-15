Watch CBS News
St. Paul police investigating deadly shooting involving separate car crashes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating two crime scenes after they found a man shot and killed inside a vehicle late Thursday night.

Police say several people called 911 after hearing gunshots just before 11 p.m. Officers found an empty car in the middle of the street on Wilson Avenue that appeared to be in a crash.

A little later, officers stopped a vehicle driving erratically about a mile away on Minnehaha Avenue East. The man inside had been shot, and police say that car was also in a crash. Police called paramedics but the man died.  

Investigators say several other people were also in the car. They're now speaking with them to piece together what happened.

"The investigators with our homicide unit are in and they're trying to comb through the facts of this case with the hope that they can determine what occurred and who's responsible for it," said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's identity and cause of death.

This is St. Paul's fourth homicide of 2024. There were seven homicides at this point last year.

