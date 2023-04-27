Lawmakers speak out after back-to-back Minneapolis mosque fires: "All of us belong in Minnesota"

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State lawmakers say hate has no place in Minnesota following two separate attacks on local mosques.

Mall 24's mosque was targeted Sunday evening, followed by Masjid Al Rahma on Monday.

Mall 24 mosque fire suspect Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says they're investigating both as arson until they find out otherwise.

Security cameras captured a man at Mall 24's mosque who CAIR-Minnesota says was carrying gasoline and started a fire in a bathroom. Investigators are still trying to figure out if he also set the other fire.

Mall 24 mosque fire suspect Minneapolis Police

At the State Capitol Wednesday, a large group of DFL lawmakers and Muslim leaders stood together in solidarity to condemn the attacks.

"We will show that we will stand shoulder to shoulder to defeat those who among us are creating violence in a place of worship," said Rep. Mohamud Noor.

Rep. Hodan Hassan CBS

Rep. Hodan Hassan represents the district where two mosques are located. She called on Minneapolis police to find and hold the culprits accountable.

"All of us belong in Minnesota. All of us are Minnesotans, and hate and bigotry has no place in Minnesota," Hassan said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Minneapolis police. CAIR-Minnesota is offering a $5,000 reward to find him.