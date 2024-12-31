St. Paul gas station employee charged with shooting 2 men

MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old man faces charges in connection to a St. Paul gas station shooting that injured two men early Sunday morning.

Charging documents say a 33-year-old man entered the gas station around 7 a.m. A man who worked at the gas station said that the 33-year-old made comments that everything in the store was "free" for him, and started arguing with his coworker.

The coworker then told the man to leave and escorted the man out of the store, where they started to fight, according to surveillance video. A man in an SUV got out of his car and and punched the worker, charges say.

The worker then fired a gun at the two men while they were retreating, documents say. The man who entered the store had a gunshot wound on his left knee, while the other man had a gunshot wound to his back.

Police found 14 10mm casings in front of the store and an empty Glock magazine behind a nearby dumpster. They recovered the gun east of the station in some water and leaves.

The man who fired the gun turned himself into police, charges say. He has a prior prostitution conviction and was not permitted to carry a gun.

He was charged Tuesday with two counts of second-degree assault.