2 injured, 1 arrested in shooting at St. Paul convenience store

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police arrested a St. Paul gas station employee in connection to a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired at a convenience store on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue around 7 a.m.

Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Regions Hospital, where they are being treated for injuries police say are not considered life-threatening.

Police arrested an employee at the gas station where the shooting allegedly occurred.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
