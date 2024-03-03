St. Paul driving range opens a month early due to unusually warm temps

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Sunday was a record-breaking day in Minnesota, as we easily hit our hottest temp ever for March 3, with a high of 72 degrees recorded at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

People certainly took advantage of the nice weather, as the parking lot was packed and all 64 bays were occupied at the Highland National Golf Course driving range.

"It feels unnatural, but it also feels amazing," said Kenny DuPré, "I should be ice fishing or skiing or something, but here I am in shorts playing golf."

DuPré scored a spot at the range next to Corey Ganser, who was teaching his son how to golf.

"First timer out here on the driving range, so really making the most of it," said Ganser.

Highland management opened the driving range to the public nearly a month ahead of schedule.

"This year with the winter that wasn't, pretty much, we were ready to go at the drop of a hat, so everything was all in place so we opened Friday," said Jeff Romans, Highland Gold Course Asst. Manager.

He says he's thrilled Minnesotans are getting a longer golf season.

"It's a gift. It's a gift for Minnesota. We love it," said Romans.

Mixed in with the record temps were some strong winds, which only added distance to their game.

"It's at our backs right now, so it's making me feel pretty good about the season ahead," said DuPré.

It was a different story for nearby disc golfers though, who had a harder time battling the elements.

Nico Stern says this is the oddest Minnesota winter he's experienced.

"I've got an uncle in Kansas and he said it feels much more like winters back in Kansas that he remembers, no snow," said Stern.

People enjoying these temps are living in the moment knowing this may not be here to stay.

"You can't get too comfortable when you're a Minnesotan. Snow could be around the corner any day here in March," said DuPré.

Highland's golf course remains closed for now as they're still prepping it for the season.