Why the first day of March felt more like the first day of May for a Twin Cities golf course

Why the first day of March felt more like the first day of May for multiple Twin Cities businesses

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Friday wasn't just the first day of March. For some golf courses around the Twin Cities, it may have been the first official day of the 2024 season.

The warm weather brought droves of people outside all over the Twin Cities and businesses were happy to serve them.

"Man, the beautiful weather, get a chance to golf in March? Man, there's nothing better than that," said Calvin Johnson of Apple Valley.

"Just about every tee time here at Como was full," said Chris Pittenger, general manager of Como Golf. "Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, every tee time will be full. We'll be full from the time we open in the morning until basically sunset. So it's going to be a busy weekend."

It's an early start to the season Pittenger said, made more unique by the fact that last season never really seemed to end.

"We didn't even close this past season earlier last season until December 23 and then since then we've been open a couple times here and there with some of our other courses," Pittenger said. "This looks like it's going to be the for the long term here I mean, we could still get a storm or something, you know, in March. But when you look at the long-range forecast, it looks pretty good."

Over at Surly Brewing, staff opened their patio this week, tripling the capacity for customers. Dominic Fredianelli and his staff are ready for any business that comes their way.

"Normally, we don't start until the middle of May so getting it open on March 1 is absolutely crazy," Fredianelli said. "Just getting our staff to help out, get everything out, cleaned up, ready to go and we've been ready for a few days now."

If you expect to go outside remember to get your tee times booked because the sun will be out and it will be busy this weekend at the Como Park Golf Course.