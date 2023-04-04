St. Paul declares local flood emergency as Mississippi River swells

Good Question: What happens to sandbags after floods?

Good Question: What happens to sandbags after floods?

Good Question: What happens to sandbags after floods?

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A local flood emergency has been declared in Minnesota's capitol city.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says this procedural declaration is the first step in preparing for a swift response to the forecasted flooding of the Mississippi River.

RELATED: Residents on the Mississippi River in Hastings prepare for flooding

"Because of the recent snowfall, ongoing snowmelt, and forecast precipitation, we anticipate significant spring flooding from the Mississippi River," Carter said. "Today's declaration ensures a proactive and well-prepared response to any needs that arise in the coming days and weeks."

RELATED: Minnesota's first flood warning of the year issued in Northfield

The declaration gives the city's emergency management department the power to call for resources and aid from other local and state agencies, including Ramsey County and the Department of Homeland Security. It also guarantees the city eligibility for federal aid and reimbursement if needed.

The Mississippi River has a 50% chance of reaching major flood stage, which will likely happen during the third week of April. Click here for more information on St. Paul's flood plan.

MORE: What happens to sandbags after floods?