What happens to sandbags after floods?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's not a shock when volunteers put forth a massive effort to protect downtown Stillwater from its ever rising neighbor.

With tens of thousands of bags filled so far this spring to protect the city from the rising St. Croix River, several WCCO viewers asked this question: What happens to them after a flood? And can they be used again?

It all comes down to the floodwaters, which can be filled with contaminates, bacteria and sewage. If it hits the sandbags, it makes them toxic.

At that point, the bags need to be thrown out, specifically at a landfill for hazardous waste.

But if the river doesn't rise as expected, and floodwaters don't reach the sandbags, they can be taken to another flood zone for the same purpose, or help build a permanent flood structure.

CBS

The sand in the bags can be used as filler for road projects. The empty bags could also get a second life, but they're often sliced open to get the sand out.

Another question often asked: Why wait for a potential flood to make the bags? The sandbags take up lots of space. There's also concern about mold growth from long-term storage.

Leaning on the community to fill them when needed has proven to be most efficient.

RELATED: Northfield under flood warning as Cannon River rises