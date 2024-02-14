Student arrested at St. Paul Central High School had gun on campus, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a St. Paul Central High School student was found with a firearm on campus Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the school and first spoke with a male student initially suspected of being armed, but he didn't have a gun.

Police say officers confronted another student who then tried to run away. That student was armed, and a handgun was recovered. He was taken to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

In January 2023, a staff member at St. Paul's Washington Technology Magnet School suffered minor injuries after a fight among students erupted in gunfire.

Months later, a student suspected of being involved in that shooting was arrested at Como Park Senior High School after a gun was found in his backpack.

According to the Washington Post, 1,150 firearms were brought to K-12 campuses last year in the United States. That's more than six a day on average. They were all seized before anyone could fire them.

Five in six gun seizures reported in the national media involved weapons brought by students.