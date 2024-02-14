Watch CBS News
Student arrested at St. Paul Central High School had gun on campus, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a St. Paul Central High School student was found with a firearm on campus Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the school and first spoke with a male student initially suspected of being armed, but he didn't have a gun.

Police say officers confronted another student who then tried to run away. That student was armed, and a handgun was recovered. He was taken to the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

In January 2023, a staff member at St. Paul's Washington Technology Magnet School suffered minor injuries after a fight among students erupted in gunfire.

Months later, a student suspected of being involved in that shooting was arrested at Como Park Senior High School after a gun was found in his backpack.

According to the Washington Post, 1,150 firearms were brought to K-12 campuses last year in the United States. That's more than six a day on average. They were all seized before anyone could fire them. 

Five in six gun seizures reported in the national media involved weapons brought by students.

First published on February 14, 2024

