St. Cloud woman sentenced for distributing meth, fentanyl to Minnesota from Mexico

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud woman was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for her role in distributing roughly $10 million worth of drugs from Mexico to the upper Midwest.

Macalla Knott, who moved to Mexico in March of 2020, received shipments of meth, cocaine and fentanyl from a cartel in Mexico, according to court documents. She then shipped them to distributors in North Dakota and Minnesota.

She pleaded guilty in 2023 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, money laundering and continuing criminal enterprise.

As part of the investigation, 18 others were charged in North Dakota, and officials seized 100 pounds of meth, along with 9 pounds of fentanyl powder and 120,000 fentanyl pills.

Knott was sentenced to 321 months in prison.