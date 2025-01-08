Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Cloud woman sentenced for distributing meth, fentanyl to Minnesota from Mexico

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines
Sports betting back on the agenda this legislative session, and more headlines 03:12

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud woman was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for her role in distributing roughly $10 million worth of drugs from Mexico to the upper Midwest.

Macalla Knott, who moved to Mexico in March of 2020, received shipments of meth, cocaine and fentanyl from a cartel in Mexico, according to court documents. She then shipped them to distributors in North Dakota and Minnesota.

She pleaded guilty in 2023 to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, money laundering and continuing criminal enterprise. 

As part of the investigation, 18 others were charged in North Dakota, and officials seized 100 pounds of meth, along with 9 pounds of fentanyl powder and 120,000 fentanyl pills. 

Knott was sentenced to 321 months in prison. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.