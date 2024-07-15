SouthWest Transit partners with May Mobility to bring autonomous vehicles to Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Autonomous vehicles are getting ready to roll into the Twin Cities metro area.

SouthWest Transit has partnered with May Mobility, a Michigan-based company for a three-year, $4.7 million deal to bring the vehicles to Eden Prairie this fall.

SouthWest Transit CEO Erik Hansen said he believes autonomous vehicles are the future of transportation.

"Our mission at SouthWest Transit is to be innovative in that way, and we're really excited to be part of it," Hansen said.

May Mobility is already in cities across the U.S., including Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Before entering the partnership, Hansen said he visited the city to try it out himself.

"I didn't want to put something in place unless I had personal experience with it. And they're very pleased with the service up there. It's been running for a number of years, and it's one of the things that pushed us over the edge that we thought it would be doable here in Eden Prairie," he said.

This fall, five autonomous, wheelchair-accessible and ADA-compliant vans will join the fleet at SouthWest Transit. Rides will be available on demand through the existing "Prime" app or by phone.

"One of the things we really want to make sure of is to be as inclusive as possible for people with disabilities or for seniors who need extra assistance," May Mobility Senior Director of Government Business Daisy Wall said.

May Mobility said while no one is driving the autonomous Toyota Siennas, there will be an operator in the van, at least at the beginning of the roll-out.

"We can help close any existing transportation gaps that exist in communities today and also provide an accessible service for those who need it most," Wall said.

Hansen said it will also help fill a labor shortage while meeting the needs of the community.

"This is an opportunity to provide a good level of service with future technology, and get to try it out here first, in Eden Prairie, and that puts us on the cutting edge and that's exciting," Hansen said.

Community engagement opportunities are in the works ahead of the launch, so riders can ask questions and learn more about the vehicles.