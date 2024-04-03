Dog shot dead on deck in southern Minnesota after owners received threatening notes about barking

SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities in southern Minnesota say a pet dog was fatally shot last weekend after the owners received threatening notes.

The dog's death was reported to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Neubert Lane in South Bend Township and found a dog shot to death on the deck of a home.

A neighbor reported hearing two gunshots before the dog was found dead.

The dead dog's owners and another dog owner in the area told investigators they received threatening notes about their dogs barking about two weeks before the killing.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is investigating and asks anyone with information to call 507-304-4863 or submit it via the Crime Stoppers website.