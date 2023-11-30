Crews battling massive house fire in South St. Paul; neighbors first heard explosions

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Crews are at the scene of a large house fire Thursday morning in South St. Paul.

South St. Paul police say the residence is on the 1200 block of Ninth Avenue South, near Dale Street West.

Neighbors tell WCCO they heard several "booms" before seeing the house on fire.

"I was up in my office working this morning and basically I heard a big, loud boom and it shook my house. And so I came running down because I thought a vehicle or something, or something fell out of the sky and hit the house or something," a neighbor told WCCO. "We heard another loud, huge boom, which then it started the whole house on fire."

MnDOT

Neighbors also say there could be as many as three people inside the home, including a person living with disabilities.

Police have not confirmed any details yet about the home's occupants, or whether anyone is hurt.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours, and police are asking commuters to stay away from the neighborhood.



This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.