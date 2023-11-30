South St. Paul homeowner worries for son following deadly explosion

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. —Ester Richards says her life completely changed in the blink of an eye Thursday morning when her home caught fire.

"I don't know, I have no idea," said Richards.

Fire officials found her home in South St. Paul engulfed in flames just after 6 a.m. The explosive fire woke up neighbors and reduced the home to rubble.

An aerial view of the home explosion WCCO

Authorities say one person was found dead inside; they have not identified that person.

However, Richards believes it's her son, who she shared the home with.

"Since we live there, it would make sense it would be him," she said.

Richards left the home Wednesday afternoon to stay with a friend after she said her son and her needed a break from each other.

She said he called her several times just to check in with her to make sure she had everything she needed.

But she hasn't heard from her son since Wednesday night. Richards is hopeful she'll see him again.

"You always have that glimmer of hope that maybe he went off on a walk or maybe went with a friend," Richards said.

Holding back tears she said she'll always have him with her through the memories they shared.

Richards says she can't begin grieving until she gets confirmation that it was her son who was found in the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.