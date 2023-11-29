Early morning Eagan apartment fire displaces several residents

EAGAN, MInn. — Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a fire overnight in a south metro apartment complex.

The Eagan Fire Department says crews were called at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Forest Ridge Townhome apartments on the 1200 block of Ironwood Lane. Crews were able to quickly evacuate residents.

It was a two-alarm fire, and four other metro fire departments came to help due to the cold conditions.

Video from James and his unit inside the Forest Bridge Townhome Apts in Eagan after a fire broke out at 2:30 AM. He couldn’t grab his girlfriend’s engagement ring in time before evacuating but found it in perfect condition when crews let him back in to grab belongings @WCCO pic.twitter.com/0fiFwdkrZD — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) November 29, 2023

"We didn't think it was anything at first, and then we get out to like an actual sidestreet and we saw that … it was just completely on fire. Like an unbelievable large fire," said resident James Blood.

The fire was under control by about 5 a.m. EFD says all units will have some level of smoke, fire or water damage. Two units in particular sustained major fire damage. No one was hurt.

The Red Cross has been called out to help a few families. Firefighters also helped some residents get into their units to grab a few belongings.

EFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.