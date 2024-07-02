Twin Cities will see dry time Tuesday before more rain arrives in evening

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will offer some dry time for the Twin Cities before more rain arrives in the evening.

Overnight storms have mostly cleared the metro and the next round won't begin until around dinnertime. This system will mainly affect southeastern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities will get clipped, too.

Expect a high right around 80.

Wednesday will be hot and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and sunshine with some clouds.

The Fourth of July will start out dry, but showers and isolated storms through most of the day will threaten any outdoor activities.

We'll end the week with more rain and a drop in temperatures. Over the weekend, temperatures rebound and there will be some dry time to get out and enjoy it.