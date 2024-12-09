Winter storm blankets northern Minnesota: Snow totals across the region

Snow, cold blasts making their way through Minnesota this week

Snow, cold blasts making their way through Minnesota this week

MINNEAPOLIS — A winter storm sweeping through northern Minnesota is hitting some communities with over 8 inches of snow.

Along the north shore, Silver Bay has measured 8.8 inches of snow since Sunday morning, with Grand Marais not too far behind at 8.5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Lutsen, Hovland and Wales have all reported 8 inches of snow.

Near the border, International Falls has seen 7.8 inches of flurries. Areas on the Iron Range have accumulated anywhere from 1 to around 6.5 inches of snowfall.

Meteorologist Joseph Dames says a winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the Arrowhead region through noon Monday.

There won't be any significant snowfall in the Twin Cities metro, but cold temperatures and wind gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour are possible.

Many schools in the northern part of the state are reporting closings or delays Monday as a result of the snowstorm.