Snow removal companies prepared for Sunday storm

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow removal companies have been waiting all season, and as you just saw, they may finally have some real work on their hands.

The return of snow Thursday evening meant a return to business as usual for RTD Snow Plowing in St. Paul.

"Our guys were definitely excited to get back in the field," said Vice President of RTD Services Maddy Grahek.

MORE: How much snow did we get in Minnesota overnight? Here's a look

She said employees did have to check ahead of time to make sure all their equipment still worked. Since the employees were diversified in other specialties from powerwashing to Christmas lighting, Grahek said her company did not lose any employees during this strange winter.

"One of the things — we've been lucky — is we offer different services during the winter months so even if it's not snowing, we have opportunities for our employees to keep working," she said.

Smith's Outdoor Services does residential snow removal from Forest lake to Eden Praririe.

WEATHER RESOURCES: More weather coverage | Animated radars | School Closings & Delays

Owner Jay Smith said they did lose one of their seven employees because he couldn't get him enough hours.

Both companies say they are excited for whatever Sunday brings.

"We're excited for the snow Sunday; we're ready to get the trucks, all the guys are ready for those long hours and mother nature came just in time," Smith said.

"Right now we're just encouraging rest, hydration, making sure that they're gearing up for Sunday," said Grahek. "Snow is unpredictable. We'll see what happens but we'll be ready."