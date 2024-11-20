Here are live cameras that show snow in Minnesota today

MINNEAPOLIS — It's starting to feel a little more like winter in Minnesota on the 20th day of November.

Snow is falling across much of the state on Wednesday morning, with the Twin Cities getting a light dusting.

Far northwestern counties are under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. due to the mix of snow and heavy winds, which has caused problems on major roads.

WCCO's NEXT Weather Team says up to 2 inches of accumulation is expected in the northwest corner of the state.

Here are live looks at current conditions across Minnesota:

