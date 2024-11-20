Watch CBS News
Here are live cameras that show snow in Minnesota today

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — It's starting to feel a little more like winter in Minnesota on the 20th day of November.

Snow is falling across much of the state on Wednesday morning, with the Twin Cities getting a light dusting.  

Far northwestern counties are under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. due to the mix of snow and heavy winds, which has caused problems on major roads.

WCCO's NEXT Weather Team says up to 2 inches of accumulation is expected in the northwest corner of the state.

Here are live looks at current conditions across Minnesota:

Alexandria

Big Ole Live by ALP Utilities on YouTube

Bemidji

Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox by Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox on YouTube

Burnsville (Buck Hill)

Buck Hill Plaza by Buck Hill on YouTube

Park Rapids

Downtown Park Rapids North View by Park Rapids Downtown Business Association on YouTube
