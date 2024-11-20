Has your city declared a snow emergency? Here's how to check.

MINNEAPOLIS – A snow system is moving across Minnesota Wednesday, bringing trace amounts of snow to the Twin Cities, but more accumulation in the west.

Cities across Minnesota have varying thresholds for declaring snow emergencies. Here's how to find out if your city has one in effect:

You can check out active snow emergencies here. WCCO has also compiled a list of cities' snow emergency policies. For more detailed information you can look at your city's website.

MnDOT

In Minneapolis, officials call for snow emergencies after heavy snowfall, which triggers special parking rules for three days. In St. Paul, parking is prohibited on streets marked "night plow route" starting at 9 p.m. on the day of the snow emergency. The following day, parking is not allowed on day plow routes.

Western Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, as the area prepares for continuous snowfall and gusty winds, which will reduce visibility on the roads. As of Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website reported slush and ice on the roads.

A wind advisory is in effect for southwestern Minnesota until 6 p.m. The evening commute could see another half an inch of snow in the metro and breezy winds. The snow is expected to wrap up around 10 p.m., WCCO's NEXT Weather meteorologists say.

