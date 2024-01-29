Smith Foundry in compliance with air permit, new testing finds

MINNEAPOLIS — New test results may clear the air for a Minneapolis factory accused of pollution violations.

Independent testing of filter systems at Smith Foundry shows the plant is in compliance with its air permit.

In November, the EPA ordered testing after discovering air pollution violations.

An EPA letter to the foundry revealed that over the last five years, the foundry reported its casting and pouring areas emitted about double the amount of particle pollution allowed.

The president of Smith Foundry told WCCO it was a misunderstanding. He also added that they company made improvement since the EPA's notice of violation.

The plant is in the process of getting a new, stricter permit. The company says it hopes that will create peace of mind for neighbors.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Environmental Protection Agency released a joint statement saying the agencies are reviewing the results from air emissions testing conducted in December.

"The stack test results, conducted by a third-party, are a key component in verifying any lead emissions and the amount of particulate matter coming directly from the facility," the statement went on. "These results will become part of the EPA's continuing investigation at Smith Foundry."

The MPCA and EPA are scheduled to address questions relating the Smith Foundry and air quality in the East Phillips neighborhood on Feb. 7 at the East Phillips Park Cultural and Community Center.