Music fans flock to Minneapolis estate sale to support musician Slim Dunlap

MINNEAPOLIS – It's an estate sale specifically for Twin Cities music fanatics.

Slim Dunlap, 71, was a guitarist in the monumental 80s band The Replacements. Slim's family is trying to raise money to help pay his medical bills after he suffered a stroke a little more than 10 years ago.

Sharleen Lindeman is the owner of Parlour Antiques and Estate Sales. She was contacted by Slim's daughter to help raise money for him by selling off his stuff.

"We are just basically taking donations for the family's medical fund to help with all the medical bills since Slim's stroke," Lindeman said.

"We still have Slim's drum set that was down in the practice room in the basement," said John Isakson with Parlour Antiques.

Priceless items have gone fast since the sale began Friday.

"We did also have some of his record albums that we had for sale, but those went right away," Lindman said.

Some of the biggest items: a sport coat Slim wore on a Replacements album cover; the road case from The Replacements last tour in 1991; and even Slim's dulcimer.

Slim Dunlap Slim Dunlap Fan Club

"People just came in, they're just like, 'I just want one thing to remember him by,'" Isakson said.

There have been some hidden finds, like a stage someone bought on Saturday.

"When him and his friend were carrying it out, they flip it up and it says 'The Replacements' underneath it," Isakson said. "So he fanboyed out."

Jack Kronebusch found a shirt he says fits just right.

"Stumbled onto the homepage photo for Facebook for Slim's fan club, and I'll never know for certain, but it looks an awful lot like that shirt," Kronebusch said.

For fans, it just makes sense to give back.

"Everyone has so much love for the family," Lindeman said.

The sale wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Slim's family tells WCCO they are all so grateful for the support from everyone, and for the success of the sale.