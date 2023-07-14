Prince Segway tour gives fans unique Minneapolis perspective

MINNEAPOLIS – There's a new way to see Prince's Minneapolis, and it involves a Segway.

The Prince Minneapolis Sound and Insider Segway Tour gives a new perspective at spots around town that inspired "The Purple One."

"This is where he walked, this is where he talked," said Bill Neuenschwander, owner of HumanOnaStick.

You can now explore Prince Rogers Nelson Way on two wheels: Segway wheels.

"This is the most touched star in First Avenue by far," said Neuenschwander, referring to Prince's gold star on the wall outside the legendary downtown venue. "We said this is absolutely a fantastic thing to tie into because we get a lot of tourists that come into the Twin Cities to go to Paisley Park, so we thought we should be doing something along this theme."

The tour takes a look at Prince's Minneapolis, checking out more than 20 landmarks. Starting at St. Anthony Main and stopping at the site of Prince's former club, Glam Slam, among several other stops.

"Which was a franchise of four, and that was just a few blocks down the street from [First Avenue]," said Neuenschwander.

It wouldn't be complete without the Prince mural or a stop at First Avenue. There are speakers on each Segway, blasting Prince music, or whatever you want.

So far, there are 10 published tour dates available. Neuenschwander says he'll even do private tours for groups of six to eight. The tours start this Saturday.