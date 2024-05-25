Several adults, juveniles rescued from Cannon River

NEXT Weather: WCCO 6 p.m. forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2024

RICE COUNTY, Minn. — Several adults and juveniles were rescued from the Cannon River after several kayaks and canoes capsized.

Officials say that a group of three adults and six juveniles were traveling on the river from the Two Rivers Park in Faribault to Northfield.

During their time on the water two of the canoes became entangled in downed trees in the water causing the canoes to capsize. A juvenile in a kayak attempted to help one of the canoes but capsized himself.

All involved were able to hang on to the downed tress until they could be rescued by first responders. All were wearing life jackets at the time.

No one reported any injures.

As Minnesotans head into summer, officials want people to remember to stay safe on the water. For more information check out the Minnesota DNR's boat and water safety page.