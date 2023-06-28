Section of BWCAW impacted by human-caused forest fire to reopen Friday

SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST, Minn. – A section of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) will reopen Friday, more than a week after a human-caused forest fire was completely contained.

The U.S. Forest Service says the fire, which was first spotted between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake on June 13, led to an emergency closure order.

An aerial view of the Spice Lake fire from June 16. U.S. Forest Service

Recent rains and cooler weather have helped forest service managers control the fire, which is still smoldering in spots. Since fire damage to roots can make trees unstable, visitors are urged to be careful if touring the containment area.

A campfire restriction order is still in place in the BWCAW and the Superior National Forest, and people visiting during the Fourth of July are reminded that fireworks are never allowed in the National Forest System.

