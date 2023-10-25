School in New Hope put in brief lockdown after gun recovered, 1 juvenile suspect in custody

NEW HOPE, Minn. — Police in New Hope say a juvenile suspect is in custody after a gun was recovered outside a school Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded at around 9 a.m. to a weapons-related call at the North Education Center, located at 5530 Zealand Ave, after the gun was discovered outside.

Police say the school was placed on a brief lockdown as the area was cleared of any additional threats to students and staff.

A juvenile suspect was taken into custody, and police say there are no additional suspects.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

A similar incident occurred at Roseville Area High School on Tuesday, with the school being "put into a hold" after a student brought a gun into the building. Students and staff were confined to classrooms. Police and staff later recovered the gun. Last month at that same school, two students were arrested on the same day after two guns were found on campus.