Student brings gun into Roseville HS weeks after 2 students arrested for gun possession, principal says

Another gun confiscated from student at Roseville High School

Another gun confiscated from student at Roseville High School

Another gun confiscated from student at Roseville High School

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the second time in less than a month, police were called to Roseville Area High School after a student brought a gun into the building.

In a message sent to families Tuesday, Principal Dr. Jen Wilson says police were called to the school at about 1 p.m. after the discovery, and the entire school was "put into a hold," with students and staff temporarily confined inside classrooms.

Police and staff combed the school, and the gun was recovered.

WCCO

RELATED: 2 students detained after guns found on Roseville H.S. property, school officials say

"From a school perspective, our next step for the student involved will be to follow our disciplinary action, which has a number of potential results up to and including expulsion," Wilson said.

Late last month, two students were arrested on the same day after two guns were found on campus. It is not clear if those students will face criminal charges.