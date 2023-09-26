2 students detained after guns found on Roseville H.S. property, school officials say

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Two students were detained Monday for bringing guns to Roseville High School, according to officials.

In a message sent to parents, Principal Jen Wilson said the incidents were unrelated and that both students were not in possession of the firearms when the weapons were found. The discovery prompted an increased police presence at the school.

"We take these situations very seriously. While we read about this in the news, it is very different when it is happening within our own school. We are appreciative of the diligent work of our staff and the partnership with the Roseville Police Department," Wilson said.

Wilson released more updates Tuesday, saying the first incident happened in the morning and the other in the afternoon. In the first incident, staff members were de-escalating a conflict among a small group of students when they learned of a possible gun on one of the students, who was already separated from peers and with staff.

School officials searched the student's bag and found the gun. It was handed over to a Roseville police officer and the student was taken into custody, according to Wilson.

In the afternoon incident, school staff were doing a "routine search" after a student wasn't following school rules, Wilson said. The incident moved outside and a gun was secured. The student involved was also detained.

"Based on the context of both situations, a lockdown was not needed to be put into place. We have no reason to believe there are any other weapons involved or on school premises," Wilson said.

Wilson says the Roseville Police Department is now investigating both incidents.