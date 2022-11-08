Rush City leaders reverse order for removal of salon's racial inclusivity mural

RUSH CITY, Minn. – There are new details to share about the controversy surrounding a Minnesota main street mural.

Last week, WCCO reported on Rush City leaders ordering business owners to paint over a mural on the side of their salon, Hairdo Or Dye.

The owners told WCCO the art is meant to symbolize inclusivity, but the city said it was a code violation.

After some pushback, the city held a special council meeting Monday night. They voted to allow the mural to stay because the ordinance is not clear enough.

After the vote, the salon's owners asked to read a statement.

"By trying to force us to paint over our mural and threatening us with criminal charges if we did not, the mayor and city council attempted to suppress our freedom of speech," said co-owner Erin Oare.

The business owners asked the city to rewrite the code and apologize for what happened.