Report: Wolves' Rudy Gobert to play for Team France in this summer's FIBA World Cup

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert appears to be in for France in this year's FIBA World Cup.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported the news Monday morning, saying playing for Team France has always been "hugely important" for Gobert.

Also, on Instagram, Gobert reportedly tagged France Basketball in a picture of the FIBA World Cup's trophy.

Gobert is also heavily featured on the FIBA World Cup website. The tournament begins in late August. 

Gobert turned 31 years old on Tuesday. The Wolves traded for the 7-foot-1 former Utah Jazz player in a blockbuster move last offseason. 

Wolves guard Anthony Edwards is also reportedly playing in the tournament, for Team USA

First published on June 27, 2023

