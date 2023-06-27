Report: Wolves' Rudy Gobert to play for Team France in this summer's FIBA World Cup
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert appears to be in for France in this year's FIBA World Cup.
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported the news Monday morning, saying playing for Team France has always been "hugely important" for Gobert.
Also, on Instagram, Gobert reportedly tagged France Basketball in a picture of the FIBA World Cup's trophy.
WOLVES NEWS: Naz Reid, Wolves reportedly agree to 3-year, $42M contract extension
Gobert is also heavily featured on the FIBA World Cup website. The tournament begins in late August.
Gobert turned 31 years old on Tuesday. The Wolves traded for the 7-foot-1 former Utah Jazz player in a blockbuster move last offseason.
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards is also reportedly playing in the tournament, for Team USA.
for more features.