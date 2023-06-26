Report: Naz Reid, Wolves agree to 3-year, $42M contract extension

2023 NBA Draft: Timberwolves trade up for Leonard Miller, get Jaylen Clark later

2023 NBA Draft: Timberwolves trade up for Leonard Miller, get Jaylen Clark later

2023 NBA Draft: Timberwolves trade up for Leonard Miller, get Jaylen Clark later

MINNEAPOLIS -- A breakout player for the Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly sticking around for a while.

Center Naz Reid and the team agreed on a three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski over the weekend.

Reid, who turns 24 in August, started his NBA career in Minnesota on a two-way contract after going undrafted in 2019.

WOLVES NEWS: Timberwolves select Leonard Miller, Jaylen Clark in 2023 NBA Draft

Over the last four seasons, Reid has "developed into one of the league's best backup bigs," CBS Sports reported.