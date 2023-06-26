Report: Naz Reid, Wolves agree to 3-year, $42M contract extension
MINNEAPOLIS -- A breakout player for the Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly sticking around for a while.
Center Naz Reid and the team agreed on a three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski over the weekend.
Reid, who turns 24 in August, started his NBA career in Minnesota on a two-way contract after going undrafted in 2019.
WOLVES NEWS: Timberwolves select Leonard Miller, Jaylen Clark in 2023 NBA Draft
Over the last four seasons, Reid has "developed into one of the league's best backup bigs," CBS Sports reported.
