Timberwolves

Report: Naz Reid, Wolves agree to 3-year, $42M contract extension

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A breakout player for the Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly sticking around for a while.

Center Naz Reid and the team agreed on a three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski over the weekend.

Reid, who turns 24 in August, started his NBA career in Minnesota on a two-way contract after going undrafted in 2019.

Over the last four seasons, Reid has "developed into one of the league's best backup bigs," CBS Sports reported

First published on June 26, 2023 / 9:28 AM

