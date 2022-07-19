Watch CBS News
Politics

Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested at protest outside Supreme Court

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested at protest outside Supreme Court, staff says
Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested at protest outside Supreme Court, staff says 00:41

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested while protesting outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, her staff tells WCCO.

The protest was over the court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. 

Omar later released a statement on Twitter, saying she was arrested "while participating in a civil disobedience action" and says she will continue to do everything in her power to "raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"

She also shared video of her walking from the protest with her arms behind her back. 

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri tweeted, then deleted, a photo of herself and fellow representatives Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib at the protest.

RELATED

U.S. Capitol Police said 34 people were arrested at the protest, including 16 members of Congress. 

The U.S. House last week passed a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in the wake of the court's decision, though the bills have little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 1:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.