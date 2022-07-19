Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested at protest outside Supreme Court

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested while protesting outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, her staff tells WCCO.

The protest was over the court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Omar later released a statement on Twitter, saying she was arrested "while participating in a civil disobedience action" and says she will continue to do everything in her power to "raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"

She also shared video of her walking from the protest with her arms behind her back.

Today I was arrested while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court.



I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights! ✊🏽pic.twitter.com/rpFYOGBDf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 19, 2022

Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri tweeted, then deleted, a photo of herself and fellow representatives Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib at the protest.

U.S. Capitol Police said 34 people were arrested at the protest, including 16 members of Congress.

The U.S. House last week passed a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in the wake of the court's decision, though the bills have little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.