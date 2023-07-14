Red Lake aims to open Minnesota's 1st recreational cannabis dispensary

RED LAKE, Minn. -- A tribal nation is getting ready to go green, and it may end up being the first in the state.

A dispensary in Red Lake Nation plans to start selling recreational weed on Aug. 1. That's the first day it's legal in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Reformer reports that you don't have to belong to the tribe to buy it.

Most stores can't offer recreational marijuana until the state sets up a licensing system, but tribes govern themselves.

The new law legalizing adult-use marijuana allows for cities to pass interim ordinances that may prohibit cannabis businesses until Jan. 1, 2025. Five cities -- Brooklyn Center, Mankato, West St. Paul, Ramsey and East Grand Forks -- have already taken this step.

Another place you won't be able to use recreational cannabis -- the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

"The Minnesota laws regarding the sale and consumption of cannabis products are still relatively new, and the Minnesota State Fair has not determined if it will change its operation and policies as a result of the recently passed cannabis legislation," according to a statement sent to WCCO. "We will take the time to analyze and monitor, learning from others around the state, as well as from fairs and events around the country."