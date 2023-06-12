Planning on smoking cannabis at the Minnesota State Fair? Think again

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the state's new cannabis laws going into effect later this summer, many are wondering whether that means they'll be able to recreationally use marijuana at the "Great Minnesota Get-Together," or whether cannabis will, in fact, be available for sale at the Minnesota State Fair.

Officials with the fair are already working on their plan for that possibility.

As of now, fair organizers say that the sale of products containing THC and CBD will not be permitted at the 2023 fair.

"The Minnesota laws regarding the sale and consumption of cannabis products are still relatively new, and the Minnesota State Fair has not determined if it will change its operation and policies as a result of the recently passed cannabis legislation. We will take the time to analyze and monitor, learning from others around the state, as well as from fairs and events around the country," the fair's media department said. "As this is a relatively new industry, there may be opportunities for guests to learn more when they visit the fair in 2023. We will field booth inquiries from organizations that provide educational information and will have more details later this summer."

Additionally, fair organizers pointed out that the law, which goes into effect in August, does not allow for cannabis to be smoked in public places.