Red Lake aims to open Minnesota's 1st recreational cannabis dispensary on Aug. 1

RED LAKE, Minn. -- A tribal nation is getting ready to go green, and it may end up being the first in the state.

The NativeCare dispensary in Red Lake Nation plans to start selling recreational weed on Aug. 1. That's the first day it's legal in Minnesota. Anyone can buy from the tribe's dispensary -- tribal member or not.

The grand opening for sales is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Customers are advised to bring an ID -- the legal age for weed consumption is 21 years and older -- and to bring cash. There are ATMs in the area. No appointment is required.

Most stores can't offer recreational marijuana until the state sets up a licensing system, but tribes govern themselves.

RELATED: Recreational weed becomes legal in Minnesota next week: What to know

The new law legalizing adult-use marijuana allows for cities to pass interim ordinances that may prohibit cannabis businesses until Jan. 1, 2025. Five cities -- Brooklyn Center, Mankato, West St. Paul, Ramsey and East Grand Forks -- have already taken this step.

Another place you won't be able to use recreational cannabis -- the 2023 Minnesota State Fair.

MORE NEWS: Law enforcement on alert for impaired drivers as marijuana becomes legal, plan to boost drug experts

"The Minnesota laws regarding the sale and consumption of cannabis products are still relatively new, and the Minnesota State Fair has not determined if it will change its operation and policies as a result of the recently passed cannabis legislation," according to a statement sent to WCCO. "We will take the time to analyze and monitor, learning from others around the state, as well as from fairs and events around the country."

NativeCare is located at 24400 Highway 1 East on the Red Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota.