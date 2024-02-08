Red Bull Heavy Metal snowboarding event still on in St. Paul, despite warm weather

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A major snowboarding event is set for this weekend in the Twin Cities despite this week's rain and record warmth.

In fact, organizers with the Red Bull Heavy Metal snowboarding competition had to truck in snow from Buck Hill to the Minnesota State Capitol steps in downtown St. Paul. They spent Thursday spreading that snow out and building the rails.

WCCO

The competition is a one-day only, family-friendly street snowboarding competition featuring a variety of unique obstacles for the country's top boarders to show off their skill and style.

"When we were planning this many months ago, we expected there to be much more natural snow. So I don't know if I'd say shocked, but when we arrived to see all this grass, luckily, we had that plan in place," said Oren Tanzer, event producer.

The competition is open to the public with last minute trial runs Friday at Buck Hill. However, all those spots are already filled.

The big show kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Capitol grounds.