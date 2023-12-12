Red Bull Heavy Metal to bring street snowboarding event to St. Paul in February

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A big street snowboarding event is heading to St. Paul this winter.

On Tuesday, Red Bull Heavy Metal organizers announced the event will take place on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds on Feb. 10.

"Red Bull Heavy Metal is the premiere event in street snowboarding — A single-day competition that features a variety of unique obstacles and lines, compiled in one downtown space for the ultimate exhibition in technical skill and personal style," the press release said.

Organizers say the event, which began in the early 2000s, is meant to celebrate snowboarders who don't just stick to mountains and snow resorts.

Ryan Paul jumps off the wall at the Red Bull Heavy Metal 2023 in Detroit, Michigan, USA on February 11, 2023. Red Bull / Mark Clavin

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he's excited for the event.

"We are thrilled to welcome this exciting event to Saint Paul as we celebrate the remarkable talent of these world-class athletes," Carter said. "This showcase set against our city's stunning backdrop will mesmerize audiences and emphasize how our community embraces the winter months."

This year's event will mark the first time the competitor's field will be open to the public. A final qualifying will be held at Buck Hill in Burnsville on Feb. 9. More details on that will be released in January.

The event was held in Duluth in 2022 and in Detroit, Michigan early this year.

Winner of the 2022 contest and Minnesota native Benny Milam will also be participating.

"2024 is about to be a good year for Red Bull Heavy Metal," Milam said. "We're bringing it back to Minnesota where legends like Chad Otterstrom and Micah McGinnity really got the ball rolling for this side of snowboarding. I'm excited to bring it to Saint Paul and hopefully introduce and inspire people from all over the state to help the progression of the sport."

Viewing the event is free and open to all spectators.