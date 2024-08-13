Rapidan Dam Store to reopen in Mankato after flooding forced its demolition

MANKATO, Minn. — A historic store lost when flooding caused part of a southern Minnesota dam to fail will soon have a new home.

Blue Earth County bought the Rapidan Dam Store and demolished it in June to keep it from falling into the Blue Earth River. A nearby home owned by the same family collapsed into the river as raging waters caused an abutment of the 114-year-old dam to partially fail.

Monday night, the Mankato City Council signed off on moving the Dam Store into town where the former Wagon Wheel Cafe was located.

It's not clear yet when the Dam Store will be ready to reopen.

An online fundraiser in the wake of the destruction raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Hruska family, the store's owners. At the time, they said they hoped to reopen the store at some point.

"We really want in our hearts to rebuild and start again hopefully," Jenny Barnes said.

Blue Earth County officials are expected to discuss the future of the dam itself — as well as a nearby bridge — at a meeting on Tuesday. Late last month, Ryan Thilges, the county's public works director, said options include removing the dam, leaving it in place as is, repairing it or replacing it.