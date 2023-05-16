Ramsey County Attorney's Office asks for help from Attorney General to review Yia Xiong case

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has asked the Attorney General's Office for assistance in reviewing an investigative file from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension about the shooting death of Yia Xiong earlier this year.

Xiong, 65, was fatally shot by police in February at an apartment complex in St. Paul. Officers were called because residents said Xiong was threatening people at a children's birthday party.

Witnesses told WCCO at the time that Xiong had lunged at children in the apartment complex with a two-foot machete.

Body camera video showed an officer kick in an apartment door when Xiong tried to go inside. Then Officer Abdirahman Dahir fired his rifle when Xiong came forward still holding his knife. Officer Noushue Cha also deployed his Taser.

Xiong was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCAO says, in addition to the attorney general's assistance, it has asked for help from a "nationally recognized officer use of force expert" to review the case, though did not specify who the expert is.