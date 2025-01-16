Twin Cities senior living facility quarantines patients to prevent spread of norovirus as hospitals strained with "quad-demic"

MOUND, Minn. — As illness is spreading around the state, one patient says their senior living facility is keeping residents separated to prevent more people from getting sick.

"This is a difficult time when children are getting sick, ERs are getting full, and there's long wait times," Dr. Chase Shutak from Children's Minnesota said.

But it's not only children, it's you, your best friend and coworkers too. The Minnesota Hospital Association says it's RSV, COVID, influenza and norovirus — responsible for what's called the "quad-demic."

Allina Health, Health Partners, M Health Fairview and Hennepin Healthcare have all told WCCO they continue to experience an increase in patients. Hennepin Healthcare says it's seen 15% more than this time last year.

The Minnesota Department of Health's new weekly numbers show the outbreaks are happening within the home, school and long-term care facilities.

WCCO heard from one resident at Harrison Bay Senior Living saying residents were forced to stay inside their rooms to prevent the spread.

"They quarantined us. All of our meals have been delivered. There have been no activities in the building," an anonymous resident said. "It's just tough for all of us. We're just all trying to talk across the way and text and stay positive."

The facility gave a letter to residents saying it's norovirus.

The patient added that patients have call lights on their wrists if they need assistance.

"If you can get your care elsewhere, consider a primary care visit, a virtual visit or an urgent care clinic if you can," said Dr. Rahul Koranne from the Minnesota Hospital Association.