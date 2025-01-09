Minnesota ERs strained as cases of flu, COVID, RSV and norovirus surge across the country

MINNEAPOLIS — Four illnesses are filling Minnesota hospitals, and health leaders are warning you that Minnesota is dealing with a "quad-demic."

This year, Minnesota has already reached more than 1,800 hospitalized influenza cases this season.

"If you're not feeling well, it's time to stay home until you're in a better state," said Dr. Amy O'Neil of M Health Fairview.

Thursday's snow might've slowed your commute, but in the emergency room, things are nonstop.

"We have seen record high volumes in the last few weeks. It's been a combination of influenza, COVID-19, RSV and Norovirus," O'Neil added.

And they're calling that the "quad-demic" — flu, COVID, RSV and norovirus. They're spreading all over the country and straining Minnesota ERs.

"I heard a couple of ambulances coming when we were coming in," said Stephanie Carey, who was walking out of Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

In addition to M Health Fairview, WCCO also recived confirmation from Allina Health, Children's Minnesota and Hennepin Healthcare, all saying they're seeing a surge in patients.

This graph from the Minnesota Department of Health shows a sharp uptick of hospitalizations from Flu, COVID and RSV as of last week.

Minnesota Department of Health



Dr. O'Neil says high volumes are typical after the holidays, but there's one thing standing out this year.

"It does seem that the combination of respitory viral illnesses and norovirus right now are making those volumes higher than anticipated," she added.

So, what should you do if you're sick?

"If you can get your care elsewhere, consider primary care visits or a virtual visit," said Dr. Rahul Koranne of the Minnesota Hospital Association.

All of this is also creating a domino effect at the pharmacies in the area.

"I've been waiting on a prescription for a long time and it's a blood pressure prescription, and that's not good," Judy Larson of Minneapolis told WCCO.

"I mean everybody's sick. It's this time of year, you just have to be patient," said Lia Wells of Columbia Heights.