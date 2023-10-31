Protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza disrupt Senate hearing over Israel aid as Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks

Protesters disrupt Israel aid Senate hearing Watch: Protesters calling for cease-fire in Gaza disrupt Senate hearing over Israel aid 14:57

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony before the House Appropriations Committee was interrupted Tuesday as protesters called for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken's testimony was part of a hearing reviewing the Biden administration's national security supplemental funding request. He was interrupted multiple times by shouts from the audience. One woman could be heard yelling "People are not animals!" before being led away. Another cried "Ceasefire now!" Other silent protesters sat in the chamber with their hands raised and painted red, and signs borne by some called for a ceasefire and the end of U.S. funding in Israel.

Blinken was not the only official to have his testimony interrupted. Protesters also interrupted comments from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin.

According to a news release sent to CBS News, the protesters were from an organization called CODEPINK. According to the organization, multiple members, including 29-year U.S. Army veteran and former diplomat Col. Ann Wright and peace activist David Barrows, were arrested for their actions. CODEPINK said the red-painted hands of the silent audience members were meant to symbolize blood.

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza raise their hands, painted in red, during a hearing. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Throughout the interruptions, Blinken continued to outline the Biden administration's request for aid. The administration has requested $106 billion in supplemental funding, which would be used in Ukraine, Israel and more. Blinken said in his testimony that he believed the aid would show "enduring support" for the countries. Of the $106 billion, $3.7 billion would be dedicated to Israel's "security needs," including bolstering "air and missile defense systems," Blinken said. In total, $14 billion would be directed to Israel. Another $50 billion of the funding "will replenish U.S. military stocks, strengthen our domestic defense industrial base, and will be spent through American businesses," he said.

Republicans have sought to separate Israeli aid from Ukrainian aid and other spending, with Congressional Republicans unveiling a $14.3 billion standalone measure on Monday. That measure would use IRS cuts to fund emergency aid to Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 31, 2023. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The United States' support of Israel has been criticized in recent weeks. Since the bloody terror attacks carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7, Israel and Hamas have traded missile fire, and a ground invasion of the territory is ongoing. Until recently, Gaza was under a blockade that prevented food, water and other necessary supplies from entering the territory. The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health has said there have been thousands of deaths in Gaza since Oct. 7, many of those deaths children and civilians, leading to further backlash.

In his remarks, Blinken addressed the need to reduce civilian deaths.

"As President Biden has made clear from the outset, while Israel has the right – and indeed, the obligation – to defend itself, the way it does so matters," Blinken said. "In our discussions with the Israeli Government, the President and I have both stressed the need for Israel to operate by the law of war and in accordance with international humanitarian law, and to take all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties."