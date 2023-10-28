Doctor details worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire As the humanitarian crisis escalates in Gaza, doctors are on the ground working to provide lifesaving medical care. Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care doctor for Doctors Without Borders and a co-founder of the GazaMedicVoices social platform, joins CBS News from Amman, Jordan to discuss the dire conditions in Gaza. If the fuel shortage continues and the territory runs out of critical and life-saving resources then "it is a death sentence for all of these patients," Haj-Hassan said.