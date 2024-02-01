Prosecutors will seek aggravated sentencing if trooper Ryan Londregan is convicted in Ricky Cobb II killing, court filing shows

Charges against Ryan Londregan hinge on use of force

Charges against Ryan Londregan hinge on use of force

Charges against Ryan Londregan hinge on use of force

MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors intend to seek aggravated sentencing should a Minnesota state trooper charged in the fatal shooting of a man during a traffic stop last summer be convicted, court documents show.

Documents filed by Hennepin County prosecutors Thursday also show they will attempt to prove trooper Ryan Londregan "committed additional offenses on other occasions."

In response to the filing, Londregan's attorney told WCCO "it is total utter nonsense. Trooper Ryan is innocent."

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter — all felonies. He shot and killed Ricky Cobb II on July 31 after Cobb refused to leave his vehicle and attempted to drive away. Other troopers were present, including one standing at the open driver's side door when Cobb pulled away.

The state has not yet indicated what additional offenses it will seek to prove, nor which elements of the alleged crime would necessitate a sentencing departure.

Londregan made his first court appearance earlier this week and is scheduled to appear again April 29.

Cobb's family has filed a complaint with the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board, arguing Londregan's use of deadly force did not comply with state statues because, they say, Cobb presented no threat to the troopers. When Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced the charges against Londregan, she concurred, saying the trooper's use of deadly force was not necessary to prevent "reasonably likely" death or great bodily harm to the officer or another.

Note: The video above originally aired Jan.25, 2024.