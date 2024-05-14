Prince's "Purple Rain" house is coming to Airbnb. Here's when you can book a stay.

MINNEAPOLIS — Prince fans can soon book a stay at the "Purple Rain" house in Minneapolis to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic film.

Prince purchased the home in 2015 and its been closed to the public until now.

Guests will spend the night in The Kid's bedroom, enjoy "rare and special" Prince tracks and receive a private tour of the house featuring Prince's real-life personal items, according to Airbnb listing. The stay is hosted by Prince's Revolution bandmates Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman.

Airbnb

The experience is part of Airbnb's new Icons program that features "extraordinary experiences hosted by the greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports and more."

The property will be available for booking in August, though it is not clear how much it will cost.

Staying at the "Purple Rain" house is just one of many options for fans looking to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary.

Prince's iconic purple moire coat he wore while performing the album's title track at First Avenue in the 1984 film is on display at the Minnesota History Center in downtown St. Paul through July 27.

Paisley Park is also hosting a celebration from June 20-24 — with tickets starting at $750 for general admission.

Next year, a stage adaption of "Purple Rain" will make its debut, with its world premiere at the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

Released in 1984, "Purple Rain" earned Prince an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score and grossed nearly $100 million worldwide. Its soundtrack is one of the best-selling albums ever, remaining at the top of the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks.