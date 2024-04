WCCO remembers the day Prince died 8 years ago It's a moment in Minnesota's history that shocked the world. Eight years ago this week, music icon Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose at his Paisley Park estate. It was an emotional day for many Minnesotans and those who covered his death. WCCO's Reg Chapman and photojournalist Mike Durenberger were the first to arrive on the scene in Chanhassen that day.