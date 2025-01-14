$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Ham Lake

Portion of Minnesota Lottery proceeds to go to bird flu research

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Someone in Minnesota is $100,000 richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing.

Minnesota Lottery officials say a ticket purchased Monday at Ham Lake's Network Liquors matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball.

That would typically mean a $50,000 prize, but the buyer selected the Power Play option — doubling the dollar amount.

Monday's winning numbers were 4, 6, 16, 39, 66, with 9 for the Powerball. Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth more than $300 million.

A winner has yet to come forward, but they can stay anonymous if they'd like thanks to a 2021 state law. The Minnesota Lottery says people who win a prize greater than $50,000 have to claim it in person at their Roseville headquarters.

If a prize isn't claimed within a year of purchase, the money will go into the state's general fund.

Two people started the new year with a bang by winning $1 million each in the Millionaire Raffle. The winning tickets were sold in the small towns of Nowthen and Tracy. Both winners claimed their prizes anonymously.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Jan. 6, 2025.

