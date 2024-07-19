Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Minneapolis

Many flights canceled, delayed at MSP Airport due to global outage, and other headlines

Many flights canceled, delayed at MSP Airport due to global outage, and other headlines

Many flights canceled, delayed at MSP Airport due to global outage, and other headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting that left a man dead in Minneapolis on Friday morning.

On Friday around 7:40 a.m., Minneapolis police say that officers responded to the 2100 block of Thomas Avenue North on reports of a person down in front of a residence. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, there was a ShotSpotter activation around 2:30 a.m. a short distance away at 21st Avenue North and Upton Avenue North.

Officers found and secured a scene at the site, and are investigating the sequence of events that led up to the shooting.