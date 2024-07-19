Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting that left a man dead in Minneapolis on Friday morning.
On Friday around 7:40 a.m., Minneapolis police say that officers responded to the 2100 block of Thomas Avenue North on reports of a person down in front of a residence. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, there was a ShotSpotter activation around 2:30 a.m. a short distance away at 21st Avenue North and Upton Avenue North.
Officers found and secured a scene at the site, and are investigating the sequence of events that led up to the shooting.